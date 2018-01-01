Trial set in Mason City car chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is pleading not guilty to charges in a late-night chase.

48-year-old Dean Miller is accused of eluding law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull Miller over on February 25 and that led to a pursuit through the east side of Mason City.

Authorities say the chase never got more than five or 10 miles over the speed limit, there were no damages, and no one was injured.

Miller was finally caught behind a home in the 300 block of 8th Street SE.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on May 1.