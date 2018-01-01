wx_icon Mason City 39°

Trial set in Cresco car theft

Brandon Kimber

Fayette County man pleads not guilty.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2018 10:19 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2018 10:19 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – The case of a stolen SUV is going to trial.

The Cresco Police Department says 19-year-old Brandon Joseph Kimber of West Union stole a 2014 Toyota Venza that was parked in front of the Subway shop on 2nd Avenue SE. The SUV was taken on January 16 and officers located it at the Casey’s General Store in West Union.

After a tip that Kimber was the thief, he was arrested at the West Union Library. Authorities say Kimber also took some money that was in the SUV.

He has entered a not guilty plea to charges of 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree burglary. A trial has been scheduled for May 30.

