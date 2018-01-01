Trial set in Clear Lake crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man will stand trial in a case of drunk driving and joy riding.

29-year-old Rusty Shane Rogers is charged with OWI – 2nd offense and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Rogers crashed a car he did not own in the early morning hours of January 19, leaving the road in the 4000 block of South Shore Drive in Clear Lake and hitting several trees.

Rogers was taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

He entered not guilty pleas on Monday and a trial has been scheduled for May 22.