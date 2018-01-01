Trial set in Charles City space heater attack

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two Charles City men will stand trial in a February attack.

Dontrale J. Gaston, 28, and Isaac Charles Brown III, 29, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree burglary and willful injury causing serious injury. Police say the victim was left cut and bloody after he was assaulted on February 17 by Gaston, Brown, and another man. Officers say the victim was hit with a space heater and a beer bottle.

Gaston and Brown are scheduled to stand trial on May 1 in Floyd County District Court.