Clear

Trial set in Charles City space heater attack

Dontrale Gaston (left) and Isaac Brown (right) Dontrale Gaston (left) and Isaac Brown (right)

Police say man was assaulted in February.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2018 12:17 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2018 12:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two Charles City men will stand trial in a February attack.

Scroll for more content...

Dontrale J. Gaston, 28, and Isaac Charles Brown III, 29, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree burglary and willful injury causing serious injury. Police say the victim was left cut and bloody after he was assaulted on February 17 by Gaston, Brown, and another man. Officers say the victim was hit with a space heater and a beer bottle.

Gaston and Brown are scheduled to stand trial on May 1 in Floyd County District Court.

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Temperatures remain below average after the snowstorm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events