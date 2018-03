NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A trail has been scheduled in the theft of thousands of dollars from the Burger King in the Diamond Jo Casino.

36-year-old Jillian Chaunta Delle of Northwood is charged with 2nd degree theft. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Delle took about $2,600 from the restaurant’s safe, cash registers, and bank bags on January 6.

She is pleading not guilty and her trial is set to begin on April 11.