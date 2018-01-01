wx_icon Mason City 18°

Trial scheduled in Christmas morning chase

Justin Glidden

Authorities say Ventura man hit speeds of 90 MPH after bolting from attempted traffic stop.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 11:52 AM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2018 11:53 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date has been set for a Ventura man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase through four counties on Christmas Day.

30-year-old Justin Thomas Glidden has entered a not guilty plea to eluding law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle while barred, and several traffic offenses. Officers say they tried to stop Glidden’s vehicle around 12:30 am just south of Ventura and he took off, hitting speeds of 90 miles an hour. During the chase, a deputy intentionally hit Glidden to try and end the chase.

A trial has now been set for February 27.

