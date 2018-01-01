Trial scheduled for Cresco killing

CRESCO, Iowa – A trial has been set for a Howard County man accused of killing his wife.

Brian Fullhart, 34 of Cresco, is accused of fatally shooting his wife on February 28 and then barricading himself inside his home. He was arrested on March 1 and police say they found Zoanne Fullhart dead inside the home.

Brian Fullhart is also accused of threatening the police as they tried to arrest him.

He is pleading not guilty to 1st degree murder and going armed with intent and his trial is scheduled to begin August 8.

