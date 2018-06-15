Trial moved in Chickasaw County baby death

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — The trial of an Iowa father charged in the death of his infant son will be moved from Chickasaw County to Henry County.
A judge on Thursday ordered the change of venue after defense attorneys for 28-year-old Zachary Paul Koehn argued he couldn't get a fair trial in Chickasaw County because of pretrial publicity.
The trial will be held in the Henry County Courthouse in Mount Pleasant, about 50 miles south of Iowa City. Koehn's trial is set for Oct. 29.
Police say officers found the maggot-infested body of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn in an infant swing.
Koehn and the baby's mother, Cheyanne Harris, have pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges. They're having separate trials.
