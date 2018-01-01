Trial delayed for mother accused of first-degree murder

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) - A trial has been delayed for a northeast Iowa woman whose dead 4-month-old son was found in an infant swing..

Scroll for more content...

The delay in the trial of 20-year-old Cheyanne Harris came at the request of her lawyer, who wanted more time to prepare the defense case. The trial had been scheduled to begin Wednesday. The judge set a new trial starting date of June 11 in New Hampton.

Harris and the baby's father, Zachary Koehn, have pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangerment and first-degree murder in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn. Koehn's trial is set to begin March 28.

Authorities say deputies and medics called to the couple's Alta Vista apartment on Aug. 30 found Sterling dead in the swing.