Tree Town founders sued in Florida

TITUSVILLE, Florida – The founders of the Tree Town Music Festival are being sued in Florida.

The Runaway Country Music Festival in Brevard County, Florida, is accusing Gary and Dave DeWaard of stealing $275,238.02 in festival revenue. The allegation is that the DeWaards entered into a verbal contract in early 2018 to handle online ticket sales and other revenue for the Florida festival but instead of keeping a small percentage of that money and transferring the rest to the festival organizers, they kept too much money for themselves.

The lawsuit accuses the DeWaards of breach of contract and conspiracy.

Gary and Dave DeWaard have filed a response to the lawsuit in which they deny all allegations of illegal behavior. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for September 20.

The DeWaards founded the Tree Town Music Festival in Forest City in 2013.