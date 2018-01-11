Traveling Affected by Storm

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Airport officials told KIMT that flights on Wednesday were not affected yet by the winter storm.

Interestingly, they say they actually are usually more concerned with the weather in Chicago which is where a lot of their flights connect.

Officials said that their operations crew was fully prepared for the storm treating the runways with chemicals. The runways cannot be salted before a storm because the salt causes rust on the bottom of airplanes.

The operations crew was called in early Thursday morning to ensure that the runways would be safe for departing flights.

Airport officials say they will continue to keep an eye on the storm.