Trained spotters report tornado in north-central Iowa

Some farm buildings, trees and utility poles in rural north-central Iowa have been damaged by what officials believe was a tornado that briefly touched down.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 5:56 PM

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — Some farm buildings, trees and utility poles in rural north-central Iowa have been damaged by what officials believe was a tornado that briefly touched down.

Kossuth County Emergency Manager David Penton says trained spotters saw what looked like a tornado touch down just southwest of Algona around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Penton says buildings used in a hog confinement operation were damaged. He said no injuries had been reported.

The National Weather Service at Des Moines issued a tornado warning for the area that expired around 4:15 p.m.

Penton says it will be up to the weather service to confirm whether it was a tornado that hit the area.

