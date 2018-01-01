wx_icon Mason City 31°

Train carrying GOP lawmakers to policy retreat hits truck

A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 10:59 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 10:59 AM
Posted By: By ALAN FRAM and ANDREW TAYLOR , Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers and aides say a train carrying them to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been injured. Emergency workers were on the scene.

Cole says he's not aware of any injuries on the train. A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured.

Cole says he believes the accident occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia.

