FORT ATKINSON, Iowa – A pickup truck collided with a train Wednesday afternoon in Winneshiek County.

The Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Darren D. Kriener of Marion was driving north on Highway 24 and made a left turn onto 265th Avenue. A Canadian Pacific Train out of Mason City was southwest bound and the Sheriff’s Office says Kriener did not see it until they crashed.

There were no injuries in this accident but about $9,500 in property damage was caused.