Trailer home fire causes $25,000 in damage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fire late Tuesday night caused $25,000 in damage to a trailer home.

The Rochester Fire Department says it happened at 2315 Park LN SE at lot #64 of Parkside Mobile Home Park.

When crews arrived at the scene, flames and smoke could be seen coming from under the trailer.

Crews extinguished the flames, which they determine to have been caused by a portable heater being used to thaw frozen pipes underneath the home.

No one was injured, however the trailer sustained significant fire and smoke damage.

Rochester Police, Gold Cross, Rochester Public Utilities and Minnesota Energy assisted at the scene.