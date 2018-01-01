Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Rochester man

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man driving without a front and rear license plate found himself facing drug charges after a traffic stop.Rochester police say the red truck was at the Shell gas station on 4th St. SE and was pulled over in the 400 block of 10th Ave. SE. Thursday night around 10:30 p.m.The driver, 46-year-old Kevin Kupsch, did not have a valid license and has been known to sell drugs.A search of his truck found paraphernalia consistent with drug use and five baggies with different amounts of meth totaling around 10 grams.Kupsch is facing charges for third-degree sales of a controlled substance, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and driving after revocation.