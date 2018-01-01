Traffic stop in Worth County leads to first-degree theft charges

Scroll for more content...

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A traffic stop on Interstate-35 Tuesday night led to the arrest of two and first-degree theft charges.According to the Iowa State Patrol, Allen Davis, 28, of Kansas City, and Shameka Wells, 26, of Kansas City, are facing charges for first-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.Davis is facing additional charges for OWI, no valid driver’s license, fraudulent use of registration and speeding.According to court documents, Wells stated the stolen car, a 2017 Chevy Trax, belonged to her and that she had bought it for $700. She later stated she received the car as a gift, and Allen said that since he was driving he should be charged for it.The car was pulled over going 83 miles per hour, and Allen admitted to smoking marijuana within the previous 30 minutes.Both are being held in the Worth County Jail. Allen is being held on $16,000 bond and Wells is being held on $11,000 bond.