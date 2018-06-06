Traffic impacted after crash on I-35

Scroll for more content...

KIMT NEWS 3 - Traffic is down to one lane on southbound I-35 after a crash this afternoon. It happened south of the Highway 9 exit near the Cerro Gordo and Worth county border just after 2:00 PM.According to authorities on scene, the driver of a Jeep went into the median and hit the guard rail. It is unclear what caused him to go off the road . He was taken to Mercy Medical Center North Iowa for minor injuries. His vehicle is totaled.The Iowa DOT is assessing the damage done to the guard rail. Stay with KIMT for the latest.