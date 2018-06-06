Scroll for more content...
According to authorities on scene, the driver of a Jeep went into the median and hit the guard rail. It is unclear what caused him to go off the road . He was taken to Mercy Medical Center North Iowa for minor injuries. His vehicle is totaled.
The Iowa DOT is assessing the damage done to the guard rail. Stay with KIMT for the latest.
Related Content
- Traffic impacted after crash on I-35
- Multiple crashes on I-35 in Worth County
- I-35 crash in Minnesota injures three Iowans
- UPDATE: 5 people transported, traffic backed up after I-35 crash north of Clear Lake
- Car/deer accident blocked I-35
- WATCH: Video released of traffic accident that closed I-35 near Ames
- Part of I-35 closed in Minnesota
- Accident on I-35 in Franklin County
- Mason City man dies after crashing into Sheriff's Deputy vehicle on I-35
- Woman who helped after I-35 crash: 'There's an angel watching out for him'