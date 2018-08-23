Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story

UPDATE: Traffic accident on Highway 52 in Rochester

Slowed traffic to a crawl for roughly 20 minutes.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 4:49 PM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 5:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A traffic accident caused a significant traffic slow down on Highway 52.

Authorities say a driver had a medical issue and crashed into the median.  The driver was taken to the hospital and traffic near the 19th Street NW interchange was reduced to one lane for about 30 minutes.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Rochester police and fire, and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

