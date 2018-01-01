Tractor fire in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Firefighters had to battle winter weather to deal with a tractor fire near the Floyd/Chickasaw county border.

Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple says crews were called out around 11:30 am Monday to the 33 hundred block of Highway 18. They arrived to find a parked tractor on fire inside a machine shed. Firefighters contained the flames to the tractor and removed it from the shed.

No injuries were reported and Chief Whipple says about $500 in damage was done to the shed.

Fire departments from Colwell and Ionia assisted at the scene and all had to deal with slick slushy roads in the area.

Chief Whipple says the fire was out and all Charles City fire units back in service by 12:45 pm.