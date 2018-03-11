Town plans to rebuild after anniversary of tornado

CLARKS GROVE, Minn. - Tuesday was the one year anniversary of the EF1 tornado that tore through Clarks Grove and damaged buildings including the fire station on March 6, 2017. On Saturday, the city held a public meeting at First Baptist Church to discuss plans to construct a new fire station.

The damaged fire station will be torn down so that a new 7,240 square foot fire station can be built in its place.

The fire station is expected to cost 1.4 million dollars. It will be paid for with insurance money from the tornado and grant funds. Taxes will not increase for the project.

The new station will feature red doors and trim, a kitchen, extra room for fire fighters to put their gear on, room for five fire trucks, apparatus bays to hold fundraisers in, and a space for community events and Clarks Grove City Council meetings.

The city hopes to complete construction on the new facility by the end of 2018.