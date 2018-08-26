Town of Elba raising money for veterans memorial, park

ELBA, Minn. – A tiny town is coming together to raise money for two things those in the community are passionate about.

The small Minnesota town of Elba, with a little more than 150 people, wants to build a veterans memorial and park.

Andrea Kieffer is spearheading the effort. She’s hoping a raffle, silent auction, and bean bag tournament will help get them closer to their goal of $30,000.

She thinks the site will benefit two major populations in their community.

“Get the kids outdoors, get them moving, keep them in a safe area so they're not running around all over town,” Kieffer said. “And then honoring our veterans, people who served and give us our ability to do as what we do, have our freedom.”

Krystal Marking is another organizer, and said a park would definitely be utilized in their community.

“Currently we have to travel, take our kids out of town if we want to go to a park,” Marking said. “So I think it will bring people into town. It gives the kids in town outdoor activity, physical activity, so I think it will be a great amenity.”

Mark Loftus served in Vietnam and Desert Storm. He and his wife Patty are big advocates for a veterans memorial being in a town like Elba.

“I hear about them being in big towns and cities,” Patty Loftus said, “and I think a lot of vets came from small towns, small farming communities and I'd like to see them in the smaller towns too.”

Organizers are also asking for donations on their GoFundMe page.