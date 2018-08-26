Clear

Town of Elba raising money for veterans memorial, park

The town with a little more than 150 people have a goal of raising $30,000.

Posted: Aug. 26, 2018 5:36 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ELBA, Minn. – A tiny town is coming together to raise money for two things those in the community are passionate about.

The small Minnesota town of Elba, with a little more than 150 people, wants to build a veterans memorial and park.

Andrea Kieffer is spearheading the effort. She’s hoping a raffle, silent auction, and bean bag tournament will help get them closer to their goal of $30,000.

She thinks the site will benefit two major populations in their community.

“Get the kids outdoors, get them moving, keep them in a safe area so they're not running around all over town,” Kieffer said. “And then honoring our veterans, people who served and give us our ability to do as what we do, have our freedom.”

Krystal Marking is another organizer, and said a park would definitely be utilized in their community.

“Currently we have to travel, take our kids out of town if we want to go to a park,” Marking said. “So I think it will bring people into town. It gives the kids in town outdoor activity, physical activity, so I think it will be a great amenity.”

Mark Loftus served in Vietnam and Desert Storm. He and his wife Patty are big advocates for a veterans memorial being in a town like Elba.

“I hear about them being in big towns and cities,” Patty Loftus said, “and I think a lot of vets came from small towns, small farming communities and I'd like to see them in the smaller towns too.”

Organizers are also asking for donations on their GoFundMe page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Stormy next couple of days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising money for park, Veterans memorial

Image

Time to extract honey

Image

Taking steps towards preventing heart disease in the African American community

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Making bail for a good cause

Image

Learning about racial disparities

Image

Pre-K settles into new location

Image

Honors for Vietnam Veteran

Image

DMC holds transportation meeting

Image

Defense rests in murder trial

Community Events