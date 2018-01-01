Tow ban in effect for many north Iowa counties

Towing services are prohibited in many north Iowa counties.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, a tow ban is in effect for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Franklin, Wright and Hamilton counties.

Many roads in the area are completely covered, making travel extremely difficult.



Scroll for more content...

WEATHER LINKS

VIDEO: Latest Forecast

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android