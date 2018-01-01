Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Alliant Energy: More than 5,000 customers without power Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Tow ban in effect for many north Iowa counties

Towing services are prohibited in many north Iowa counties.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2018 6:17 AM
Updated: Mar. 24, 2018 6:24 AM

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, a tow ban is in effect for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Franklin, Wright and Hamilton counties.
Many roads in the area are completely covered, making travel extremely difficult.

