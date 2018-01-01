Tow ban in effect for many north Iowa counties

Towing services are prohibited in many north Iowa counties.
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, a tow ban is in effect for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Franklin, Wright and Hamilton counties.
Many roads in the area are completely covered, making travel extremely difficult.
