Total flu hospitalizations continue to climb in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Flu-related hospitalizations in Minnesota have hit their second-highest point in the last six years.

The weekly Influenza Report from the Minnesota Department of Health says a total of 3,839 people have been hospitalized for the flu this season, with about 14 weeks left to go. That trails only 4,138 hospitalizations for the entire 2014-2015 flu season in the state.

The overwhelming majority of people going to the hospital for the flu are in the Twin Cities metro region, but southeast Minnesota has the third-highest total of hospitalizations with a total of 224. The median age of those being admitted to the hospital for the flu is 74 years old.

The Department of Health says there were also outbreaks of influenza-like illness at 102 schools and 13 long-term care centers for the week ending February 3.

Iowa does not track flu cases the same way as Minnesota but the latest numbers show 143 new flu-related hospitalizations at reporting facilities and 33 new schools reporting at least 10 percent absenteeism due to illness. The Iowa Department of Public Health is also investigating five new influenza outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

77 people have died for reasons related to the flu this season in Iowa.