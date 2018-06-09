Tornado warning in effect for north Iowa counties

Tornado Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Tornado Warning for... Southwestern Worth County in north central Iowa... Northeastern Hancock County in north central Iowa... Northwestern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa... Southeastern Winnebago County in north central Iowa...

* Until 345 PM CDT.

* At 320 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Forest City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Worth...northeastern Hancock...northwestern Cerro Gordo and southeastern Winnebago Counties, including the following locations... Pilot Knob State Park, Hanlontown and Fertile. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 203 and 204. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornado Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Worth

* Tornado Warning for... Southwestern Worth County in north central Iowa... Northeastern Hancock County in north central Iowa... Northwestern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa...

* Until 415 PM CDT.

* At 337 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Mason City Municipal Airport, or 10 miles northwest of Mason City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* The tornado will be near... Manly around 400 PM CDT. Mason City around 405 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Fertile and Hanlontown. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 194 and 203. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.75IN

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.