Flash Flood Warnings in effect

Flash Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for... Kossuth County in north central Iowa... Northwestern Hancock County in north central Iowa... Western Winnebago County in north central Iowa...

* Until 1115 PM CDT Tuesday.

* At 508 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. 2 to 4 inches of rain have fallen with more heavy rainfall likely. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Algona, Union Slogh, Buffalo Center, West Bend, Bancroft, Burt, Whittemore, Thompson, Titonka, Wesley, Lakota, Woden, Rake, Lone Rock, Ledyard, Scarville, St. Joseph, St. Benedict, Irvington and Sexton.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.Recent rain and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 5 inches area wide this evening into tonight will cause significant rises along the Cedar...Turkey and Root rivers. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The Flood Warning continues for The Turtle Creek Near Austin 3NW.

* from Wednesday afternoon to late Thursday night...Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 4:30 PM Tuesday the stage was 2.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by Wednesday and continue to rise to near 10.9 feet Wednesday evening.

* Impact...At 10.5 feet...Minor flooding begins along the creek in Austin. &&

Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .