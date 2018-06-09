Clear
Tornado Warning in Mitchell County

In effect until 1:45 p.m.

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 1:23 PM

Tornado Warning
Areas Affected: Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MITCHELL COUNTY... At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just east of Osage, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Riceville around 130 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Brownville, Pioneer State Park, County Roads 17 And T 72, New Haven and Highways 9 And 218. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

