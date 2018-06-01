Scroll for more content...
Rochester police said someone entered a locked storage area that belonged to a plumbing company that was working at the site.
No arrests have been made.
Related Content
- Tools valued at $4,000 taken from southern MN construction site
- Small gas leak reported after construction accident in southern MN
- Road conditions causing accidents in southern MN
- Update: Wanted southern MN man located unresponsive
- Explosives stolen from pipeline construction site found
- Facebook's new tool
- Authorities respond to crash involving school bus in southern MN
- Man assaults parents with flashlight, paring knife in southern MN
- Man flees officers, then his house during southern MN pursuit
- Some roads in southern MN and north Iowa completely covered