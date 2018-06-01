Clear
Tools valued at $4,000 taken from southern MN construction site

KIMT

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 2:42 PM
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Specialty construction tools and drills valued at $4,000 were taken from the site of Candlewood Suites (1640 S. Broadway Ave.) between May 20-31.
Rochester police said someone entered a locked storage area that belonged to a plumbing company that was working at the site.
No arrests have been made.

It'll be a nice evening, but we're tracking showers and storms for Saturday.
