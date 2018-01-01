Tomato Basil Soup

Scroll for more content...

Chef Kristine’s Tomato Basil SoupServes 4All You Need• 2 tbsp Olive Oil• 1 large shallot, minced• 2 garlic clove, minced• 2 tbsp fresh basil, minced• 2 tbsp. ground cumin• 1 tbsp. chili powder• 1 tsp paprika• 5 cups Ripe Vine Tomatoes, small diced• 1 cup heavy cream• 1 parmesan rind chunck• Salt and pepper to tasteAll You Do1. In a heavy bottom pan heat olive oil, add shallots and garlic and sauté for about 1 minute or until aroma gets heavy, then add your seasonings and fresh basil, continue to sauté for about 30 seconds.2. Add your tomatoes and continue to sauté on a medium- low heat and stir for about 15-20 minutes or until the tomatoes look broke down, add your heavy cream and parmesan rind, continuing on a medium-low heat let steep and simmer for about 15-20 minutes or until the parmesan rind start to thicken the soup (remember to put your parmesan rinds into a cheesecloth and tie it with a meat string for easier clean up!).3. Add salt and pepper to taste (remember to add salt and pepper in small amounts in order not to over season, you can always add more you can’t take away!)4. Serve and Enjoy!