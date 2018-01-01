Tom Brokaw collection opens to public at University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Longtime NBC journalist Tom Brokaw has donated thousands of documents spanning his career to the University of Iowa, and they're now available to the public.

The collection includes a notebook with interview questions for Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev and press badges from Saudi Arabia and the 1992 Republican National Convention.

Some of the donated photographs show Brokaw standing in front of plumes of smoke in New York on Sept. 11.

Graduate Assistant Elizabeth Riordan says the collection shows 50 years of the biggest global news stories as seen through the eyes of one reporter.

Brokaw spent his freshman year at the university, which gave him an honorary doctorate in 2010.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the items were made available to the public on Thursday at the university's Main Library.