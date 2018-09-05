Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Titonka woman accused of stealing more than $50,000

Law enforcement says she embezzled it from a Forest City business.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 10:22 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 10:27 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A woman is accused of embezzling more than $50,000 from a Forest City business.

Amy Lynn Richter, 49 of Titonka, is charged with 1st degree theft and two counts of forgery. The criminal complaint alleges that Richter used company credit cards, house charge accounts, payroll cash advances, and company checking accounts to steal $51,408.51 from Eddy's Glass and Door.

The crimes reportedly took place between May 23, 2017, and June 30, 2018. The forgery counts are for two company checks Richter is accused of issuing on May 26, 2017, without permission. The checks totalled $1,425.

Charges were filed against Richter on August 30 and she was picked up on a warrant in Forest City on August 31.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
The rain ends today and we will be clearing up by this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Senior living home evacuated in Cresco

Image

Public input on new fire station

Image

Recommending new boundaries

Image

100 Deadliest Days come to an end

Image

Construction site washed out in Rochester

Image

Nike ad controversy

Image

Service dog dispute

Image

Fighting School Illness

Image

Attempted Armed Robbery

Community Events