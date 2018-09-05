Titonka woman accused of stealing more than $50,000

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A woman is accused of embezzling more than $50,000 from a Forest City business.

Amy Lynn Richter, 49 of Titonka, is charged with 1st degree theft and two counts of forgery. The criminal complaint alleges that Richter used company credit cards, house charge accounts, payroll cash advances, and company checking accounts to steal $51,408.51 from Eddy's Glass and Door.

The crimes reportedly took place between May 23, 2017, and June 30, 2018. The forgery counts are for two company checks Richter is accused of issuing on May 26, 2017, without permission. The checks totalled $1,425.

Charges were filed against Richter on August 30 and she was picked up on a warrant in Forest City on August 31.