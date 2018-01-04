Tips to recover from the flu

Scroll for more content...

ROCKWELL, Iowa - Those at West Fork Family Medicine are seeing kids, middle age and older adults coming in and testing positive for influenza.According to the CDC most people will recover from the flu in an average of two weeks.Those who are suffering from a severe illness, kids under the age of five, and nursing home residents are most at risk to suffer from complications from the flu. Those at risk should be treated with an antiviral medication as soon as possible. If you're not on that list, the CDC recommends just staying home so you don't spread the illness.“People when they first start to get sick they don't know that's what they have so they share spoons, germs, be out in public coughing. Kids in particular cough into their hands touch a cart at the grocery store, next person grabs it, that's how it spreads,” Dr. Charity Baker at West Fork Family Medicine said.Dr. Baker says drinking lots of fluids is key to recovering from influenza and when it comes to kids if they're breathing fast, not waking up or interacting or not wanting to be held, those are all signs that you may need to take them in to see a doctor.