Time to extract honey

AUSTIN, Minn. - Paul Hanson and his partner Tim Schaeppi have been partners in beekeeping for more than 25 years. On Saturday, they set up in the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center to do their yearly honey extraction from their hives.

Honey bees play a critical role in the ecosystem by pollinating plants, flowers, and farm crops but according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, their populations continue to drop each year.

"Bees are kind of in the public eye right now and let's just kind of use our expertise to help everybody, including ourselves," explains Hanson.

The pair keep hives in Albert Lea, Austin, Clark's Grove, and Hayward, extracting around 1,200 pound of honey each year.