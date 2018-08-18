Time running out to vote for your favorite downtown sculpture

MASON CITY, Iowa – The deadline is fast approaching to vote in the People’s Choice sculpture competition.

Each year, the public is asked to cast a ballot for their favorite of the bronze sculptures installed throughout downtown Mason City. 25 works of art are entered in the 2018 competition and voting will end on September 5.



Brochures and ballots are available at City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce, the visitor kiosk at Central Park, the Historic Park Inn Hotel, Moorman Clothiers, Mason City Public Library, MacNider Art Museum, McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center, and Visit Mason City. You can also e-mail your vote to chamber@masoncityia.com along with complete name and address.

More than 500 votes resulted in a tie in 2017 between “Who Rescued Who?” by Lorri Acott and “Maestro” by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby.