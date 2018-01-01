wx_icon Mason City 44°

Ticket mix-up causes woman to miss flight to be with dying mom

She was removed from plane just before flight.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2018 5:41 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2018 5:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DALLAS (AP) - A woman who wanted to visit her dying mother one last time was removed from a plane and left in tears after an online travel agency canceled her ticket just before the flight.

The travel agency blames it on a mix-up that started when the woman changed flights without telling them. The agency says it was trying to protect her from fraud.

Carrol Amrich of Pueblo, Colorado wound up driving to Minnesota. A couple hours into the trip, she got word that her mother had died.

Amrich says United Airlines offered no empathy or help for a clearly distraught traveler. United referred questions about the ticketing mix-up to the travel agency and said it refunded all money spent on the ticket and fees. It offered condolences to Amrich and her family.

