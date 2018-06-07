Thursdays on First and 3rd has big economic impact

ROCHESTER, Minn. – June 7 marks the first Thursday of Rochester’s Thursdays on First and 3rd. The weekly summer event closes streets downtown and fills them with food, drinks, crafts, and music.

It’s a fun, relaxing time for many, but a busy work season for local businesses

“It’s our busy time,” Christine Stahl, co-owner of Tap House on 3rd Street, said. “With all those extra people downtown, they’re kind of flooding into the businesses too, I think everybody does really well on Thursdays.”

According to Rochester Downtown Alliance, the event brings about 18,000 people downtown a week.

Stahl said she has a full staff every Thursday to accomodate the increased business.

Tessa Leung, CEO of Grand Rounds Brewing Company, said the event not only allows local guests to enjoy area businesses, but also brings people from around the world to interact with local, small businesses.

RDA reports Thursdays on First and 3rd had a $7.5 million impact on the Rochester area.

This year the event will have 115 vendors weekly and over 165 vendors over the course of summer.

The downside that comes with this? Parking.

“I think everybody knows that's kind of the deal down here. So, they know to give themselves a little extra time for parking and making the walk,” Stahl said.

The streets will be closed from 8am-10:30pm. The actual event runs from 11am-8:30pm from June 7-August 30.