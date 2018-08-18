Thursday was pickup day for annual school supply drive

MASON CITY, Iowa - With the first day of school right around the corner, if your kids don't have their school supplies yet, it's probably on your to-do list. But not all families can afford the necessary materials.

That's why KIMT and our Giving Your Best partners Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank team up for a school supply drive, and backpacks loaded with school supplies were distributed to local students Thursday at the Salvation Army in Mason City.

Lisa Stanzyk's daughter is getting ready for her first day of class.

"Being the first time, having a kid go to school. It's going to be challenging, but pretty sure we can get through it."

Stanzyk recently moved to Mason City and is currently looking for work, so the supply drive is taking off some of the stress of making sure her daughter is ready.

"It's very convenient, especially with those who are having trouble with income. And especially with all the programs the schools have to help with the financial part, it's even much more of a bigger help."

Tinisha Terry is getting supplies for her kids, who range from Pre-K to high school. They've been depending on this drive for years.

"I think it's actually awesome, just to get the help for the kids and make them more comfortable starting school."

John Mathiasen and his family are getting school supplies for their two daughters, who are heading into preschool and kindergarten. They are one of many families who came out to the Salvation Army nearly two weeks before the first day of school.

So is he ready for his kids to head to school?

"Yes I am. I'm ready for both of them to get back into school. I need a break."

395 backpacks were distributed out to families and students during Thursday's giveaway.