Thursday morning weather alerts

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Webster; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow and Blowing Snow Expected Today... .A strong winter storm system is forecast to produce snow and potent winds to the area late today. A wintry mix of precipitation is anticipated to quickly transition to snow late tonight and continue to transition Thursday morning. The combination of accumulating snowfall and the strong winds may produce poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. The mixed precipitation will change to all snow by Thursday morning. Plan on very difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday as quickly falling temperatures produce rapid freezing on area roads and highways. In addition, significant reductions to visibility are expected from falling and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into north central Iowa.

* WHEN...3 AM to 6 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause widespread blowing and drifting snow with visibility reduction below one half mile common on Thursday morning. Cold wind chills of 20 to 20 below may cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slippery Conditions Expected Today... .Rain will quickly transition to snow this morning and then fall periodically through the remainder of the day. Snow totals will range from 2 to 5 inches from central Iowa northeast through northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. Also of note, is the potential for standing water to quickly freeze on untreated roads and sidewalks as much colder air moves in today. Blowing and drifting in open and unsheltered areas will also be a concern as northwest winds gust to 35 mph. These winds will have the greatest impacts across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Those with travel plans should prepare for slippery driving conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...through 6 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Crawford; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow and Blowing Snow Expected Today... .A strong winter storm system is forecast to produce snow and potent winds to the area late today. A wintry mix of precipitation is anticipated to quickly transition to snow late tonight and continue to transition Thursday morning. The combination of accumulating snowfall and the strong winds may produce poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northern and northwest Iowa, which is in effect until 6 PM CST this evening. The Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled. The heaviest snow has shifted slightly to the southeast. Conditions will still be poor at times today.

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including a difficult morning commute on Thursday as quickly falling temperatures lead to rapid freezing on roads and highways. In addition, significant reductions in visibility from falling and blowing snow will occur. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected.

* WHERE...A small portion of northwest Iowa.

* WHEN...3 AM to 6 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause widespread blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause widespread blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slippery Conditions Expected Today... .Rain will quickly transition to snow this morning and then fall periodically through the remainder of the day. Snow totals will range from 2 to 5 inches from central Iowa northeast through northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. Also of note, is the potential for standing water to quickly freeze on untreated roads and sidewalks as much colder air moves in today. Blowing and drifting in open and unsheltered areas will also be a concern as northwest winds gust to 35 mph. These winds will have the greatest impacts across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Those with travel plans should prepare for slippery driving conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow, which is in effect until 6 PM CST this evening. The Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions today. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and north central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...through 6 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means that periods of snow and blowing snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Fillmore; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slippery Conditions Expected Today... .Rain will quickly transition to snow this morning and then fall periodically through the remainder of the day. Snow totals will range from 2 to 5 inches from central Iowa northeast through northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. Also of note, is the potential for standing water to quickly freeze on untreated roads and sidewalks as much colder air moves in today. Blowing and drifting in open and unsheltered areas will also be a concern as northwest winds gust to 35 mph. These winds will have the greatest impacts across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Those with travel plans should prepare for slippery driving conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...through 6 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Goodhue; Steele

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO SLICK ROADS LIKELY THIS MORNING... .A glazing of ice due to temperatures plummeting below freezing combined with residual moisture on the roads will lead to a slow morning commute. Areas of freezing drizzle will also be possible, followed by accumulating snow. Snowfall accumulations will be the highest in west central Wisconsin, where accumulations of 4 to 5 inches are expected from near Eau Claire to Ladysmith. Outside of this area accumulations will be lower, with 1 to 3 inches expected. Strong northwest winds will occur today as well. The strongest winds will be found from west central to south central Minnesota where winds could gust to 40 mph. This will result in areas of blowing snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Minnesota portion of the area until Noon, and in west central Wisconsin until 6 PM. Wind chills will dip to around 25 degrees below colder later today and tonight across much of central and south central Minnesota. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle will transition to snow and blowing snow. Plan on slippery road conditions due to light ice accumulations. In addition, areas of poor visibility are possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches in west central Wisconsin.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slippery Conditions Expected Today... .Rain will quickly transition to snow this morning and then fall periodically through the remainder of the day. Snow totals will range from 2 to 5 inches from central Iowa northeast through northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. Also of note, is the potential for standing water to quickly freeze on untreated roads and sidewalks as much colder air moves in today. Blowing and drifting in open and unsheltered areas will also be a concern as northwest winds gust to 35 mph. These winds will have the greatest impacts across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Those with travel plans should prepare for slippery driving conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow, which is in effect until 6 PM CST this evening. The Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions today. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and north central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...through 6 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means that periods of snow and blowing snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving.