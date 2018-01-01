Three-vehicle accident in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – A three-vehicle accident Saturday morning resulted in five people being transferred to medical facilities.

It happened just after 9:00 a.m. in Bancroft Township in Freeborn County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, A 2002 GMC Envoy, with four passengers, was southbound on Interstate 35 near mile post 19 when it lost control and went through the median colliding with a 2017 Infiniti Utility SUV that was northbound on I-35.

The Infiniti, which had two passengers, rolled and came to a rest in the media.

A 2007 Peterbuilt 379 Tractor was also northbound on Interstate 35 and collided with the GMC. Both the tractor and GMC came to rest in the east ditch.

Two of the four passengers in the GMC were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for life threatening injuries. The other two were transported to St. Mary’s and Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea for non-life threating injuries.

One of the two passengers in the Infiniti was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea for non-life threating injuries.

Clarks Grove Fire, Gold Cross Ambulance, MnDOT, and New Richland Ambulance assisted on the scene.