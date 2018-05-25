Clear
Three pickup collision in Olmsted County.

One person injured.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 3:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a three-vehicle accident in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:53 am on Highway 52, just north of the I-90 interchange. A southbound pickup truck driven by James E. Baker, 76 of Ottawa, Illinois, turned left onto westbound I-90 and was hit by a northbound pickup truck driven by Steven Carl Reiser, 65 of St. Charles. Both vehicles then slid into a pickup truck driven by Billy Ray Snook, 27 of Seligman, Missouri, that was stopped at the stop sign for the exit ramp from westbound I-90 to Highway 52.

The State Patrol says Reiser suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s for treatment. No one else was harmed. The State Patrol says all drivers and passengers were wearing their seat belts.

