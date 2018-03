The Kasson-Mantorville wrestling team won their third-straight state title on Thursday. The KoMets beat F/MCW 49-9 in the championship dual. K-M finishes the season with a 25-0 record.

Albert Lea finished 5th in the Class AAA tournament, beating Hastings 40-25 in the 5th place match.

HS Wrestling

Z-M 37, Ottertail Central 19

K-M 54, Totino-Grace 13

Willmar 50, Albert Lea 18

Albert Lea 50, Minnetonka 14

K-M 48, Perham 10

Albert Lea 40, Hastings 25

K-M 49, F/MCW 9