Three more children have died from the flu in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The deaths of three more children are being blamed on the flu.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza and Respiratory Illness Activity Report says there have now been four pediatric deaths related to the flu this season. The last report listed only one such death.

With about 14 weeks left in the season, the report states Minnesota has already had the most flu-related hospitalizations of the last six years. 4,271 people have gone to the hospital for influenza so far.

There were also 108 flu-related outbreaks in schools and 12 in long-term care facilities for the week ending February 10.

Iowa’s weekly flu report is scheduled to be released on Friday.