Three electrical co-ops issue a Peak Alert for Monday

Members asked to use less electricity.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 1:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 – A Peak Alert has been issued by Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, MiEnergy Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative.

Co-op members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity between 2 and 6 pm. This request is being made due to expected high demand for power on the regional grid.

The co-ops say ways to conserve electricity include setting their air conditioners to 78 degrees; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave or grill instead of the oven to cook dinner; don’t turn on televisions or gaming systems.

These three co-ops serve approximately 58,000 members in North Iowa and southern Minnesota.

