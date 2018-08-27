Three electrical co-ops issue a Peak Alert for Monday

KIMT-TV 3 – A Peak Alert has been issued by Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, MiEnergy Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative.
Co-op members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity between 2 and 6 pm. This request is being made due to expected high demand for power on the regional grid.
The co-ops say ways to conserve electricity include setting their air conditioners to 78 degrees; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave or grill instead of the oven to cook dinner; don’t turn on televisions or gaming systems.
These three co-ops serve approximately 58,000 members in North Iowa and southern Minnesota.
