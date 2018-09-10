Three decades of probation for Rochester drug dealer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman caught with drugs is sentenced to 30 years of probation.
Katlyn Marie Murphy-Tasler, 25 of Rochester, was arrested on July 7 after a tip from a Casey’s General Store employee led Rochester police to pull her over. Officer say Murphy-Tasler had 87 grams of synthetic K2, one ounce of methamphetamine, five cell phones, a BB gun, baggies, and a scale for weighing drugs.
Murphy-Talser pleaded guilty Monday to 1st degree sale of drugs and will serve 30 years on supervised probation after spending 115 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.
