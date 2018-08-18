Clear

Three arrested in North Iowa fraud investigation

Jason Shaw Jason Shaw

Authorities seeking additional victims.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 1:48 PM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 1:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three people have been arrested after a fraud investigation in North Iowa.

Jason Shaw, 43, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a charge of identity theft. He is being held on $10,000 bond. Dennis Childers, 61, and Julie Childers, 51, were also taken into custody on outstanding warrant from Arizona.

After an investigation by the Mason City Police Department, the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group searched a home in the 400 block of North Georgia Avenue on Thursday. Law enforcement also searched a home in the 400 block of Thompson Street in Sheffield. Documents and vehicles were seized while Shaw was arrested in Mason City and the Gilders were arrested in Sheffield.

According to court documents, Shaw used false identifaction to obtain two loans on Monday that totalled $71,499.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized or defrauded by Shaw while he was using an alias is asked to contact Mason City police at 641-421-3636.

The police departments in Sheffield, Garner, and Clear Lake assisted with this investigation.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
Community Events