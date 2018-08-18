Clear

Three arrested for meth after Rochester traffic stop

Joshua Crews Joshua Crews

Police say they stopped them because the license plate didn't belong to their vehicle.

Aug. 17, 2018
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Thursday morning traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine and three arrests.

Andrew Johnson, 43 of Rochester, Joshua Crews, 26 of Stewartville, and Melissa King, 34, were booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center after police pulled over their vehicle on Highway 52, south of 19th Street. Officers say the license plate did not match the vehicle and they observed the people inside apparently trying to hide things.


Andrew Johnson

Melissa King

A K9 unit was called in and police say a search of the vehicle turned up meth.

Police called for an ambulance after they said Crews had a panic attack and when he was released from the hospital and realized he was going to jail, they say Crews tried to hit himself in the head and injure himself.

Johnson and Crews are facing charges of 1st degree drug sales. King is accused of 5th degree drug possession.

