Three arrested for Worth County burglary

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Three men are facing charges after a weekend burglary.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about a suspicious vehicle and a deputy located the vehicle parked at 460th Street and Ironwood Avenue. It drove away before the deputy could pull up to it but quickly ran out of gas. The deputy says he saw something like a safe and scattered papers in the ditch near where the vehicle was originally parked.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Joshua Thomas Teeter, of Mason City, was arrested for driving while his license was suspended.

The Sheriff’s Office says further investigation traced the safe and papers in the ditch back to a home in the 900 block of Highway 105. A deputy says a door on the west side of the house had been kicked in and three sets of footprints were found. The Sheriff’s Office says the tread of one of the prints matches the boots Teeter was wearing when he was arrested.

According to online criminal complaints, Teeter and two passengers in his vehicle, 19-year-old Channing Roger Greer, of Manly, and 37-year-old Jeremy Nicholas Mulford, of Mason City, were then charged with one count of 3rd degree burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says this investigation is continuing and more charges could be filed.