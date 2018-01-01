Three arrested after report of shots fired in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue SW around 11:32 pm and say they found 9 millimeter bullet casings in the street. A vehicle was reportedly seen driving east after the shots were fired and a witness said an individual ran into an apartment complex.

Police entered the complex and say they found two 20-year-olds and one 18-year-old. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger says a 12-gauge shotgun and marijuana were found in plain view in the living room. The three individuals were arrested and face possible drug and weapons charges.

Their names are not being released because this is an ongoing investigation.

In addition, police say a 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme parked in the 1400 block was damaged by bullets. The car and the shotgun found in the apartment have been seized by authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400.