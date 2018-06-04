Three arrested after northeast Iowa drug search

RIDGEWAY, Iowa – Three people are facing nine felony drug charges in northeast Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it searched a home in Lincoln Township, southeast of Ridgeway, on Friday. It claims the search turned up 10.6 grams of methamphetamine in several baggies and that marijuana was found throughout the home and in vehicles parked at the home.

Jason Baumgartner, 29 of Ridgeway, Jayme Baumgartner, 26 of Ridgeway, and Mersadie Rehorst, 24 of Dubuque, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of a false drug tax stamp. Rehorst and Jason Baumgartner are being held on $30,000 bond. Jayme Baumgartner is being held on $20,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office says it was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office.