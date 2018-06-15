Three arrested after drug raid in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A joint law enforcement operation has led to the arrest of three people.

Scroll for more content...

Darrin Darrell Downer Jr., 20, Jesse Darell Downer, 28, and Michelle Dawn Downer, 27, all of Austin, were taken into custody after the Austin Police Department, Mower County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team searched a home in the 1600 block of 16th Street SW a little after 7 am on Wednesday.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger says the search turned up a stolen 9 millimeter Smith and Wesson Shield and a TEC-9 with a silencer, nearly a pound of marijuana in a bag and smaller amounts of the drug throughout the home, two bags of Xanax, ammunition, and over $2,000 in cash. Officers also said they found marijuana in Jesse Downer’s pocket while being booked at the Mower County Jail.

Authorities say there was also an eight-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl at the home.

All three Downers are facing various drug, child endangerment, and stolen property charges. Weapons charges are also pending against Darrin and Jesse Downer.